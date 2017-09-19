Kansas woman wakes to find burglar in her bedroom

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating home invasion burglary.

Just after 4a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of NE Sumner in Topeka after report of aggravated burglary, according to a media release.

The victim reported awaking and noticing a male in her bedroom. Initially, the victim believed the suspect was her husband. However, when she noticed the individual was not her husband a confrontation ensued. The suspect fled after removing property from the home.

A police K- 9 attempted a trail the suspect but didn’t find him.

Crime scene officers and detectives were called to assist processing the scene and interview the victim.

If you have anyone with information relating to this crime, please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.