Sheriff: Kansas man, woman jailed on drug, weapons charges

NESS COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

On Monday,the Ness County Sheriff’s Office and Rush County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at 105 South 6th in Browned, according to a media release.

Deputies arrested James Bird, 46, Brownell, for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana oil, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, and charges from Rush County.

They also arrested Noelle Vohs, 51, Brownell, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm.

All charges are pending through the Ness County Attorney’s Office except for the charges committed in Rush County.

Bird has previous convictions for drugs and theft in Trego and Gove County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Vohs has a previous drug conviction in Ness County, according to the KDOC.