GCH Administrator Addresses Potential Hospital Alliance

There will not be an earthquake if a potential alliance forms between Geary Community Hospital in Junction City and Salina Regional Health Center. GCH Administrator Dr. Joseph Stratton told a Hospital Auxiliary audience Wednesday that they will “not fire everybody or shut down all the programs at Geary Community.”

Approximately two years ago GCH signed an affiliation agreement with Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka and they were able to save money. But at the turn of this year Geary Community officials felt they needed to decide to proceed alone or find a different partner. Different proposals from hospitals were considered but the leaders at Geary Community felt more comfortable with Salina Regional.

Stratton stated on the idea of an affiliation or deep relationship with Salina Regional,” it’s not decided yet. We’re going through a due diligence process in the next few months to see if we’re going to come into a full relationship with them. ”

Stratton noted that many other hospitals in Kansas have affiliations. For example Hays Medical Center is affiliated with KU Hospital, Via Christi which operates in Manhattan is owned by Assensia in St. Louis, Ventura Healthcare System in Denver is affiliated with several western Kansas hospitals.

Stratton stated that at GCH “we think we have something to offer. This is a positive thing.” He said not all patients would be sent to Salina Regional, but some of the doctors from that facility could come to Geary Community where the specialists needed are not available.