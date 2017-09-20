Geary County Sheriff’s Department Report

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported the apprehension of two people Tuesday morning who were wanted on suspicion of Felony Fleeing / Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Deputies assisted Dickinson County in the search for those two subjects. Deputies later located and arrested Allan Ruboyianes and Leann Blancho in the area of Schuler and Latzke Roads. Both were turned over to Dickinson County.

—

The S-O reported that Deputies arrested Austin Froese, McPherson at I-70 mile marker 310 in the eastern part of the county for allegedly Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Transporting an Open Container, Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence and Fail to Maintain Lane. The arrest occurred Tuesday evening.

—

Deputies responded to K-244 Highway mile marker three for a single vehicle non-injury accident Tuesday morning. Joseph Thompson, Junction City, was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 when a deer entered the roadway. Thompson was unable to avoid striking the animal.