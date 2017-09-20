Junction City Crime Stats Show Reduction

Crime statistics comparing the present to one year ago at this time show a reduction in the number of crimes in Junction City.

Police Chief Dan Breci said there has been a 9% drop from one year ago. “The good news is, when we look at crime stats the big year is 1989. We were running over 3,100 Part One crimes which is basically murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, theft, car theft, the big seven types of serious crime.” Breci added in 2016 there were 890 Part One crimes. He called the drop from approximately 3, 100 down to 890 incredible. “So crime is continually going down.”

Breci reported the information to the Junction City Commission Tuesday night.