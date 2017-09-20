K-State, Kansas community colleges sign agreements to launch DirectLink

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University and the state’s community colleges have joined to improve the success of transfer students through the creation of DirectLink.

DirectLink is a dual advising initiative between the 19 community colleges in Kansas and K-State. It’s designed to support community college students as they transition to bachelor’s degree programs at the university by providing consistent and frequent interaction between the student, the community college advisor and the K-State academic advisor.

The DirectLink agreements between the community colleges and K-State were finalized at the Sept. 20 meeting of the Kansas Board of Regents in Topeka.

DirectLink launches this fall with eight degrees offered through K-State’s colleges of Agriculture, Business Administration, Education, Engineering and Human Ecology. The degrees are accounting, agriculture education, athletic training, civil engineering, early childhood education, elementary education, mechanical engineering, and nutrition and health.

“We are excited about this initiative as it will help community college students complete a bachelor’s degree at Kansas State University even more efficiently,” said K-State President Richard Myers. “This enhanced interaction and increased support provides great next steps in offering more tools to ensure academic success for all of our students.”

Participating students have access to K-State resources, a customized campus visit, degree audits and activities designed specific to DirectLink transfer students. The initiative also will improve the transition to K-State by addressing changes in curriculum or degree requirements earlier in the students’ academic career.

Additional information is available at the DirectLink website, global.k-state.edu/directlink.

Attending the signing ceremony at the Sept. 20 meeting were representatives from Allen Community College, Barton Community College, Butler Community College, Cloud County Community College, Coffeyville Community College, Colby Community College, Cowley Community College, Fort Scott Community College, Garden City Community College, Highland Community College, Hutchinson Community College, Independence Community College, Johnson County Community College, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Labette Community College, Neosho County Community College, Pratt Community College and Seward Community College.