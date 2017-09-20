K-State Nearing Sellouts for Baylor and TCU Games

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Riding a streak of 35-straight sellouts of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, K-State Athletics officials have announced only limited available seating options remain for the next two home games against Baylor on September 30, and TCU on October 14.

A K-State VIP Tailgate Package is offered for the Baylor game, while scattered singles and standing-room only tickets are available for both contests.

The all-inclusive K-State VIP Tailgate Package for the contest against the Bears costs $55 per ticket and includes a reserved seat to the game, pregame access to the South Goss Tailgate Terrace (starting two hours prior to kickoff) and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet along with soda, beer and wine up until kickoff.

Fans wishing to purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package can click here. Scattered singles for the Baylor game are priced at $35 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets are on sale for $65 and are available by clicking here, while a $149 Wildcat 4 Pack is available by clicking here.

Scattered singles for the TCU are on sale for $45 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $75 by clicking here, and a $199 standing-room only Wildcat 4 Pack is available here.

The limited ticket options for both games can also be purchased by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, has contiguous reserved ticket options available for both the Baylor (click here) and TCU (click here) contests.

The Wildcats and Bears meet at 2:30 p.m., on September 30, inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be shown nationally on either ABC or ESPN2.



– k-statesports.com –

RYAN LACKEY

Asst. Director/Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics