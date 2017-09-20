Kansas Outdoor Classic Set for October 13-14th

The Kansas Outdoor Classic will be held in Geary County October 13th and 14th.

There will be a golf tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course on Friday, October 13th plus a dinner and auction. On Saturday, 14th, there will be a Sporting Clays Tournament at Sportsman’s Acres followed by a Fishing Tournament at Milford Lake. There will be another dinner and awards.

All meals, beverages and lodging are included at Acorns Cabins & resort on Milford Lake, and boats and guides will be provided to each team for the fishing segment of the event.

Eighteen teams will be competing in golf, sporting clays and fishing for one title.

To register as a team captain and reserve your team’s sport call 1-785-843-9453.