UPDATE: Kansas shooting suspect owes almost $200K in unpaid taxes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Records show a man suspected of shooting a Kansas Department of Revenue employee at the agency’s Wichita office owes nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes.

The 51-year-old suspect was jailed on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after tax agent Cortney Holloway was shot several times Tuesday. Holloway’s condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson says the shooting didn’t appear to be a “random event” and that the victim was involved in an agency investigation of the suspect. Holloway works in the tax compliance division. The Revenue Department had issued a tax warrant in June showing that the suspect owes $196,455.36 for four tax periods spanning 2012 to 2015.

The suspect was arrested about half an hour after the shooting.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue is suspected in a shooting that critically injured an employee at the agency’s Wichita office.

Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson told reporters that a 35-year-old employee was shot multiple times Tuesday before the gunman fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a half hour later and is in custody.

Davidson says there was a Revenue Department investigation involving the suspect earlier in the day, but he did not have details.

Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the shopping center where the office is located.

The investigation is ongoing. No names or other details were immediately released.

Gov. Sam Brownback released a statement asking for prayers for the victim. The statement also said the office where the shooting occurred will be closed the rest of the week.

———-

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue is suspected in a shooting that critically injured an employee at the agency’s Wichita office.

Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson told reporters that a 35-year-old employee was shot multiple times Tuesday before the gunman fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a half hour later and is in custody.

Davidson says there was a Revenue Department investigation involving the suspect earlier in the day, but he did not have details of its nature.

Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the shopping center where the office is located.

The investigation is ongoing. No names or other details were immediately released.