A Live Well Geary County and GCH Community Health Needs Assessment will be undertaken in the community.

This will be done to assess the community perception and health needs.

According to Geary Community Hospital Marketing Director Nikki Davies per the Affordable Care Act this is required every three years for non-profit hospitals. Also, Blue Cross Blue Shield, is requiring similar date to administer the $500,000, four-year Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.

The survey will help to better understand the needs of the community and opportunities for physical activity, healthy eating and smoking cessation.

There are seven pathways in the BCBS grant. They include community policy, resident / community well being, food retail, healthcare, restaurants, schools and work.

Link to survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NZM5LPN