The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies responded to Interstate 70 mile marker 305 west bound for an injury accident just before eight o’clock Wednesday morning.

Michelle Williams, Wakefield, was driving her 2007 Nissan Altima west bound when it left the roadway and struck a rock wall. Williams was transported to Geary Community Hospital for complaint of head pain and cuts to her hands.

The location of the accident is about seven miles east of Junction City.