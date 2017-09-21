JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Geary County 4-H Members Receive Top Ribbons at Kansas State Fair

by Leave a Comment

Chelsey Armbruster                                        intermediate photography judging contest – 17th place (out of 93 participants)

 

Lindsey Ascher                                                meat goat – class 2nd

 

Cody Brown                                                     breeding beef – Gelbvieh/Balancer reserve champion

 

Kaitlyn Butler                                                   meat goat – class 3rd

 

Hailey Frazier                                                   photography – K-State Dean of Agriculture Selection

 

Jada Nabus                                                      photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection

 

Miguel Rocha                                                  robotics – best of show recognition

 

Paige Roeser                                                   photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection

 

Creytin Sanner                                                 photography – Rock Springs Display Selection

 

Jewels Williams                                               photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection

 

Chalee Williamson                                         photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection

 

 

Ginger D. Kopfer

Geary County Extension Agent