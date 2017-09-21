Geary County 4-H Members Receive Top Ribbons at Kansas State Fair

Chelsey Armbruster intermediate photography judging contest – 17th place (out of 93 participants)
Lindsey Ascher meat goat – class 2nd
Cody Brown breeding beef – Gelbvieh/Balancer reserve champion
Kaitlyn Butler meat goat – class 3rd
Hailey Frazier photography – K-State Dean of Agriculture Selection
Jada Nabus photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection
Miguel Rocha robotics – best of show recognition
Paige Roeser photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection
Creytin Sanner photography – Rock Springs Display Selection
Jewels Williams photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection
Chalee Williamson photography – Kansas 4-H Foundation Selection
Ginger D. Kopfer
Geary County Extension Agent