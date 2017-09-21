Good Public Turnout for Live Well Geary County Grant Kickoff

People visiting the north parking lot at Geary Community Hospital on Thursday had a chance to sample goods at the Farmer’s Market and fill out the new Live Well Geary County community health needs assessment survey.

The survey is part of the process with the Blue Cross Blue Shield grant received by Live Well to help improve the health of the community. Interim Director Mike Bilderback said they are required to do the survey. “That will help us to define some of the needs in the community. And we’re hoping to collect in the next month-and-a-half at least two thousand, maybe three or maybe even four thousand surveys. Should give us a clear idea of the pathways we need to go to make improvements.”

The pathways include community policy, resident and community well being, food retail, healthcare, restaurants, schools and work sites.

Those attending the event had a chance to purchase food products and children had opportunities to experience an obstacle course, games, and the pumpkin patch. Despite the mid-90’s temperatures, the turnout for the event was strong.

Live Well Geary County has received the first $100,000 of their $500,000 three-year grant to support their efforts.