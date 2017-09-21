Kansas State University to Award Honorary Doctorate

Kansas State University will award an honorary doctorate at fall commencement to a noted Kansas photojournalist.

Jim Richardson has photographed for more than 30 stories in National Geographic and serves as contributing editor to its sister publication, Traveler Magazine, will receive the honor at commencement for the university’s graduate school. That will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 8th, in Bramlage Coliseum. He will also serve as commencement speaker at the ceremony.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved the university’s request to award the honorary degree to Richardson.

He was raised on a wheat and dairy farm in north central Kansas, and today lives in Lindsborg.