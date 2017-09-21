The Operation Santa Claus Golf Tournament will be held October 6th at Stagg Hill Golf Course.

This will be a four-person scramble, with registration at 11:30 a.m. and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner will follow the tournament.

The cost per person is $45 with a donation of a toy valued at greater than $15 or $60 without a toy donation ( $15 difference is donated directly to Operation Santa Claus ).

Toy donations will be accepted by Operation Santa Claus at the event. Operation Santa Claus helps soldiers by giving toys to families in need during the holiday season.

The entry fee for the tournament includes green fee, golf cart and dinner. Contact SFC Fuqua at mathew.r.fugua.mil@mail.mil or 785-239-3287 by September 29th. Call Stagg Hill to register at 785-539-1041.