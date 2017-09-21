Pediatric Clinic Project to Receive Additional Grant Help

The Dane Hansen Foundation in Logan , Kansas will provide funding to help with the pediatric clinic project being undertaken by Geary Community Hospital and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The clinic space is under construction on the lower level of GCH.

The administrator for Geary Community, Joe Stratton, said the gift from the Dane Hansen Foundation will be for $100,000.

There were multiple partners for the project ranging from the R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation to the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation, but Stratton noted just more than two million dollars has been raised overall, which is about the cost of the total project. He is hopeful construction can be completed by the end of the year.

Stratton stated, “We have 12 exam rooms back in that space. Then there’s a conference room, other treatment areas, break room and an office or two back there. “but it’s really really going to be nice once we get done.It’s going to be very kid friendly, a lot of bright colors, I think there’s a race car theme that will be done.”

Initially 20 parking spots will be designated on the south side of Geary Community Hospital for the pediatric clinic families.