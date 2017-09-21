Police: 11-year-old arrested after threat at Kansas middle school

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a threat at a Kansas middle school and arrested a student.

On Wednesday morning, an 11-year-old student told a staff member at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 Lakewood Circle in Salina, he was going to go home and retrieve a pistol to kill them and everyone else in the building, according to Salina police Sgt. James Feldman.

A school resource officer and a Salina Police Officer picked the boy up outside of the building.

Police released no additional details.