Swap Shop – September 21, 2017

Selling – Two adult life vests; fishing rods and reels, 307-4883

Looking for – Antique lamp electrical cord repair work, 238-2965

Selling – Samsonite folding card table with 4 chairs, 375-4905

Buy – Wooden horse farrier tool box, 761-9930

Selling – Small animal cage, 223-1940

Selling – Electric recliner lift chair, 223-7004

Selling – Twin size air mattress bed with bag, 375-0225

Selling – 3 pairs of boy’s jeans (16 regular); 11 pairs girl’s jeans (size 6-7); 7 Cocker Spaniel dog figurines, 375-1082

Selling – Teddy bears; Woody Woodpecker and Shotgun Red dolls, 375-4886