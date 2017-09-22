Some people regard garlic as an herb or a spice, others view it as a food and some people view it as a miracle plant. Regardless, garlic is very popular with cooks today but unlike many garden crops, it has some special requirements (including fall planting.)

Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension Agent (and garlic grower) will discuss various aspects of growing garlic including: what garlic is, the different types of garlic, and the special needs and requirements of growing garlic in your own garden. Kansas is actually well situated for garlic production and more gardeners need to consider including garlic as one of their annual garden crops.

The program will be Thursday, September 28, 7 p.m. 4-H/Sr. Citizen’s Building, 1025 South Spring Valley Rd. There is a $25 registration fee, and that includes a copy of the book, “Growing Great Garlic”. Pre-registration is required by September 25th. Call the Geary County Extension Office, 785-238-4161 to register.