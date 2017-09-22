JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

High School Football Scores

by Leave a Comment

AP-KS-FBH–Prep Scores/703
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press

 

PREP FOOTBALL

Abilene 34, Chapman 14

Andale 38, Wellington 0

Atchison 12, KC Wyandotte 0

Baldwin 40, Spring Hill 20

Basehor-Linwood 50, Independence 0

Belle Plaine 68, Northeast-Arma 0

Beloit 61, Republic County 6

Bennington 62, Thunder Ridge 14

Bishop Miege 33, BV North 14

Blue Valley 49, Mill Valley 9

Blue Valley Southwest 33, Gardner-Edgerton 6

Bluestem 42, Eureka 36

Buhler 17, Maize South 14

Burlingame 58, Centre 12

Caldwell 58, Flinthills 22

Caney Valley 20, Humboldt 8

Cedar Vale/Dexter 54, South Haven 8

Central Plains 68, Kinsley 0

Centralia 58, Doniphan West 6

Chanute 25, Ottawa 21

Cheney 62, Douglass 12

Cherryvale 48, Fredonia 13

Cheylin 79, Fowler 34

Christ Preparatory Academy 28, Uniontown 0

Cimarron 28, Meade 0

Clay Center 27, Wamego 14

Clearwater 38, Rose Hill 19

Clifton-Clyde 59, Rural Vista 6

Coffeyville 35, Circle 7

Colby 51, Ulysses 8

Columbus 23, Pittsburg Colgan 8

Concordia 22, Marysville 16

Crest 62, Chetopa 12

DeSoto 40, Paola 14

Derby 61, Hutchinson 18

El Dorado 55, KC Harmon 0

Elkhart 60, Syracuse 12

Ell-Saline 35, Inman 0

Frankfort 52, Valley Falls 6

Frontenac 60, Riverton 12

Galena 41, Girard 7

Garden City 7, Hays 3

Goddard 20, Goddard-Eisenhower 3

Great Bend 38, Dodge City 13

Greeley County 70, Deerfield 0

Hanover 56, Linn 0

Hiawatha 28, Atchison County 20

Hill City 55, Quinter 8

Hodgeman County 30, South Central 27

Hoisington def. Washington County, forfeit

Holcomb 26, Goodland 14

Holton 47, Riverside 6

Horton 57, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 16

Hoxie 22, Rawlins County 6

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Fairfield-Cunningham 6

Hutchinson Trinity 32, Sedgwick 19

Jackson Heights 16, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 14

Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 21

KC Piper 14, Lansing 7, OT

KC Schlagle 56, KC Washington 8

KC Turner 54, KC Bishop Ward 12

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita South 0

Kingman 32, Haven 20

LaCrosse 31, Ellsworth 26

Labette County 71, Parsons 0

Lakin 56, Sublette 6

Larned 35, Halstead 26

Lawrence 35, SM West 28

Lawrence Free State 49, SM Northwest 6

Liberal 40, Wichita North 6

Little River 50, Solomon 26

Logan/Palco 52, Stockton 0

Louisburg 14, Eudora 7

Lyndon 52, West Franklin 13

Macksville 68, St. John 20

Madison/Hamilton 64, Wetmore 14

Maize 21, Salina South 0

Manhattan 21, Topeka 14

Marion 40, Remington 3

Marmaton Valley 56, Altoona-Midway 0

McPherson 40, Augusta 0

Nemaha Central 35, Jefferson West 14

Neodesha 34, Erie 14

Ness City 46, Ellinwood 22

Nickerson 47, Hesston 21

Olathe East 23, Olathe South 13

Olathe Northwest 41, SM North 14

Osage City 37, Council Grove 14

Osawatomie 42, Anderson County 29

Otis-Bison 22, Victoria 20

Oxford 48, Stafford 24

Pawnee Heights 51, Weskan 6

Perry-Lecompton 74, Troy 22

Phillipsburg 68, Oakley 6

Pike Valley 30, Osborne 28

Pittsburg 45, Fort Scott 19

Pleasanton 60, Lebo 14

Pratt 49, Lyons 13

Pretty Prairie 68, Burrton 18

Riley County 37, St. Mary’s 14

Rock Hills 62, Lakeside 12

Rossville 34, Wabaunsee 14

Russell 27, Minneapolis 18

Sabetha 49, Royal Valley 6

Santa Fe Trail 42, Iola 14

Satanta 32, Moscow 0

Scott City 35, Hugoton 7

Sedan 52, Udall 6

Shawnee Heights 21, Topeka Seaman 14

Silver Lake 41, Rock Creek 14

Smith Center 43, Norton 0

Smoky Valley 50, Hillsboro 14

South Gray 70, Minneola 0

Southwestern Hts. 28, Johnson-Stanton County 6

Spearville 54, Ashland 8

St. Francis 54, Oberlin-Decatur 8

St. James Academy 17, BV Northwest 14

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 44, Lincoln 42

St. Paul 64, Axtell 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, BV West 14

Tonganoxie 28, Bonner Springs 18

Topeka Hayden 63, Topeka West 26

Valley Heights 56, Ellis 20

Waverly 70, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22

Wellsville 8, Prairie View 0

West Elk 52, Burden Central 6

Wheatland-Grinnell 60, Natoma 12

Wichita County 34, Triplains-Brewster 22

Wichita Northwest 54, Wichita West 14

Wichita Trinity 29, Chaparral 28

Wilson 46, Tescott 12

Winfield 24, Arkansas City 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pleasant Ridge vs. McLouth, ppd. to Sep 24th.

___