High School Football Scores

AP-KS-FBH–Prep Scores/703
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Abilene 34, Chapman 14
Andale 38, Wellington 0
Atchison 12, KC Wyandotte 0
Baldwin 40, Spring Hill 20
Basehor-Linwood 50, Independence 0
Belle Plaine 68, Northeast-Arma 0
Beloit 61, Republic County 6
Bennington 62, Thunder Ridge 14
Bishop Miege 33, BV North 14
Blue Valley 49, Mill Valley 9
Blue Valley Southwest 33, Gardner-Edgerton 6
Bluestem 42, Eureka 36
Buhler 17, Maize South 14
Burlingame 58, Centre 12
Caldwell 58, Flinthills 22
Caney Valley 20, Humboldt 8
Cedar Vale/Dexter 54, South Haven 8
Central Plains 68, Kinsley 0
Centralia 58, Doniphan West 6
Chanute 25, Ottawa 21
Cheney 62, Douglass 12
Cherryvale 48, Fredonia 13
Cheylin 79, Fowler 34
Christ Preparatory Academy 28, Uniontown 0
Cimarron 28, Meade 0
Clay Center 27, Wamego 14
Clearwater 38, Rose Hill 19
Clifton-Clyde 59, Rural Vista 6
Coffeyville 35, Circle 7
Colby 51, Ulysses 8
Columbus 23, Pittsburg Colgan 8
Concordia 22, Marysville 16
Crest 62, Chetopa 12
DeSoto 40, Paola 14
Derby 61, Hutchinson 18
El Dorado 55, KC Harmon 0
Elkhart 60, Syracuse 12
Ell-Saline 35, Inman 0
Frankfort 52, Valley Falls 6
Frontenac 60, Riverton 12
Galena 41, Girard 7
Garden City 7, Hays 3
Goddard 20, Goddard-Eisenhower 3
Great Bend 38, Dodge City 13
Greeley County 70, Deerfield 0
Hanover 56, Linn 0
Hiawatha 28, Atchison County 20
Hill City 55, Quinter 8
Hodgeman County 30, South Central 27
Hoisington def. Washington County, forfeit
Holcomb 26, Goodland 14
Holton 47, Riverside 6
Horton 57, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 16
Hoxie 22, Rawlins County 6
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Fairfield-Cunningham 6
Hutchinson Trinity 32, Sedgwick 19
Jackson Heights 16, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 14
Junction City 35, Washburn Rural 21
KC Piper 14, Lansing 7, OT
KC Schlagle 56, KC Washington 8
KC Turner 54, KC Bishop Ward 12
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita South 0
Kingman 32, Haven 20
LaCrosse 31, Ellsworth 26
Labette County 71, Parsons 0
Lakin 56, Sublette 6
Larned 35, Halstead 26
Lawrence 35, SM West 28
Lawrence Free State 49, SM Northwest 6
Liberal 40, Wichita North 6
Little River 50, Solomon 26
Logan/Palco 52, Stockton 0
Louisburg 14, Eudora 7
Lyndon 52, West Franklin 13
Macksville 68, St. John 20
Madison/Hamilton 64, Wetmore 14
Maize 21, Salina South 0
Manhattan 21, Topeka 14
Marion 40, Remington 3
Marmaton Valley 56, Altoona-Midway 0
McPherson 40, Augusta 0
Nemaha Central 35, Jefferson West 14
Neodesha 34, Erie 14
Ness City 46, Ellinwood 22
Nickerson 47, Hesston 21
Olathe East 23, Olathe South 13
Olathe Northwest 41, SM North 14
Osage City 37, Council Grove 14
Osawatomie 42, Anderson County 29
Otis-Bison 22, Victoria 20
Oxford 48, Stafford 24
Pawnee Heights 51, Weskan 6
Perry-Lecompton 74, Troy 22
Phillipsburg 68, Oakley 6
Pike Valley 30, Osborne 28
Pittsburg 45, Fort Scott 19
Pleasanton 60, Lebo 14
Pratt 49, Lyons 13
Pretty Prairie 68, Burrton 18
Riley County 37, St. Mary’s 14
Rock Hills 62, Lakeside 12
Rossville 34, Wabaunsee 14
Russell 27, Minneapolis 18
Sabetha 49, Royal Valley 6
Santa Fe Trail 42, Iola 14
Satanta 32, Moscow 0
Scott City 35, Hugoton 7
Sedan 52, Udall 6
Shawnee Heights 21, Topeka Seaman 14
Silver Lake 41, Rock Creek 14
Smith Center 43, Norton 0
Smoky Valley 50, Hillsboro 14
South Gray 70, Minneola 0
Southwestern Hts. 28, Johnson-Stanton County 6
Spearville 54, Ashland 8
St. Francis 54, Oberlin-Decatur 8
St. James Academy 17, BV Northwest 14
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 44, Lincoln 42
St. Paul 64, Axtell 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, BV West 14
Tonganoxie 28, Bonner Springs 18
Topeka Hayden 63, Topeka West 26
Valley Heights 56, Ellis 20
Waverly 70, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22
Wellsville 8, Prairie View 0
West Elk 52, Burden Central 6
Wheatland-Grinnell 60, Natoma 12
Wichita County 34, Triplains-Brewster 22
Wichita Northwest 54, Wichita West 14
Wichita Trinity 29, Chaparral 28
Wilson 46, Tescott 12
Winfield 24, Arkansas City 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pleasant Ridge vs. McLouth, ppd. to Sep 24th.
