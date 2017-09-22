Jammin in JC Starts Friday Night

The blues and barbecue festival, Jammin in JC, begins in downtown Junction City Friday evening.

The first performing groups include the Norman Jackson Band at 5 p.m. followed by the Heather Newman Band at 6:35 and the Amanda Fish Band at 8:15.

The festival continues with blues music Saturday afternoon and continuing through the evening.

There will also be a barbecue competition. Coordinator Lance Custer said 34 teams have signed up. “Two teams that were on the show, Barbecue Pit Masters” who are coming into town. We’ve got three or four teams that sell their own rubs or sauces on the open market. We’ve got some good teams coming in.”

The barbecue contest results will be announced at 3:55 p.m. Saturday.