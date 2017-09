The Junction City Lady Jay tennis doubles team of Jordan Dombrowski and Codi Post went 3-1 in the Salina South Invitational Thursday, finishing in ninth place.

Anne Kim and Brianna Talley went 2-2 to finish tenth.

In singles play Morgan Carroll earned a victory in the second round and finished 1-3 in 12th place.

The Lady Jays travel to Topeka on Tuesday for the Topeka West Invitational. Matches will begin at 3 p.m.