Motion for New Trial Denied

A motion for a new trial in Geary County District Court for Christopher Lyman has been denied.

Lymann was sentenced to prison in July of 2015 following convictions on one count each of first degree murder, child abuse and aggravated battery. He received a life sentence stemming from the death of an eight-month old infant, with parole eligibility consideration in 20 years.

A hearing was conducted this month in District Court on a motion for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence, with the court finding that Lyman had failed in his burden to convince the court that he should receive a new trial. The motion for a new trial was denied.