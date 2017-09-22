Murder charge filed in Kan. woman’s death fleeing alleged rape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wyandotte County officials have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who died in a traffic crash while she was fleeing from an alleged rape.

Prosecutors filed the felony first-degree murder charge Friday against 35-year-old Orlando Taylor, of Kansas City, Kansas, in the death of 39-year-old Shannon Keithley.

The Kansas City Star reports Keithley died Aug. 18 when the car she was driving hit a concrete pillar less than mile from her home while she was calling 911.

Taylor was arrested that day while hiding under the deck of Keithley’s house. He was originally charged with rape and burglary.

District Attorney Mark Dupree said in a statement Friday that Keithley died as a result of Taylor committing underlying felonies of rape and burglary.