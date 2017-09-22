UPDATE: Suspect jailed, victim identified in Hutchinson murder

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a residence located at 1701 East 30th Avenue in Hutchinson on the report of a shooting, according Police Captain Troy Hoover.

Officers found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wounds. A suspect is in custody.

Police are working to notify family and will then release names of the individuals involved, according to Hoover.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 694-2816.

—————-

RENO COUNTY —Police are investigating report of a suspicious death at a home on East 30th Street in Hutchinson.

Hutchinson Police Capt. Troy Hoover confirmed is was a shooting investigation.

