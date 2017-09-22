Randall Zimmerman Moves to Top of the list for Coaching Wins in Blue Jay Football History

Randall Zimmerman had a big night Friday evening at Al Simpler Stadium.

First he saw his Blue Jay football team rally from a 21-15 deficit to defeat the Washburn Rural Junior Blues 35-21. Then right after the contest he was presented with the game ball by JCHS Athletic Director Matt Westerhaus, signifying the fact that Zimmerman now has more coaching wins than any head football coach in Junction City High School history. His record at JCHS is 143-86.

After the game Zimmerman told JCPost.com that he has never taken a snap or played one down at Junction City. “I just like working with the kids and being around the kids. Maybe all that says is that we’ve been here a long time.”

Zimmerman enjoyed the presentation of the game ball. “It was really neat. I know that there has been talk about that the last couple of weeks. I didn’t want it to happen, but I’m glad the kids were able to experience, this group of kids, because they’re a great group, as every group is. ”

The win over Washburn Rural pushed Junction City to 2-2 on the season, while the Junior Blues fell to 1-3. A big play in the game was a double pass by the Blue Jays that resulted in a 57-yard touchdown pass play to tie the game at 21-21 with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter. Junction City would then go on to score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Zimmerman surpassed Al Simpler to move to the top of the list for football coaching wins in JCHS history.