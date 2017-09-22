JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Swap Shop – September 22, 2017

by Leave a Comment

Today’s Coach ‘s/1420 KJCK Birthday Club Winner – Barbara Winder

Looking for – Adjustable bed repair, 238-7214

Selling – Baby walker, bathtub and infant car seat, 706-1881

Selling – Queen size bed with dresser, 307-8980

Selling – 20-inch Hitachi TV and with that free a 13-inch Sylvania TV, 238-3513

Selling – 20 sheets of roofing metal, 447-3233

Free – Fireplace grate; Buy – Military memorabilia,  209-0103

Selling – 4 tires – 225 60 1016, 209-0587

Selling – Brome hay big bales, 375-3118

Selling – Ferret or small animal cage (on wheels with slide out tray) 223-1940

 