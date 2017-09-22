JC Post

Wakefield Bomber Cross Country Results at Republic County High School Meet

Schools competing:      Republic County, Beloit, St. John’s Beloit, Clifton-Clyde, Concordia, Marysville, Pike Valley, Riley County, Southern Cloud, Smith Center, Tescott, Clay Center, and Wakefield.

 

Place in order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Varsity Boys:

 

1st     Dalton Murray              So.—————-11th Place overall    19:53

2nd     Noah Ghent                Sr.—————–38th Place overall    23:20

3rd     Alec Vann                   Fr.—————–66th Place overall    28:29

4th     Mason Rohrer             Fr.—————–69th Place overall    29:32

 

Varsity Boy’s Team Standings:

 

1st Place               Beloit-St. John’s                     31 Points

2nd Place              Clay Center                           50 Points

3rd Place              Beloit                                    67 Points

4th Place              Republic County                     82 Points

5th Place              Marysville                             98 Points

6th Place              Southern Cloud                   183 Points

 

Place in order of finish for the Lady Bombers. 

 

1st     Kelly Flickinger              Fr.————–19th Place overall       26:14

2nd     Dakota Swader             So.————-33rd Place overall       28:34

3rd     Mary Williams               Sr.————-51st Place overall        33:12

 

Varsity Girl’s Team Standings:

 

1st Place               Clay Center                         33 Points

2nd Place              Beloit                                 38 Points

3rd Place              Concordia                           73 Points

4th Place              Southern Cloud                   81 Points

5th Place              Marysville                          106 Points

 

The Wakefield Bombers next cross country meet will be Thursday September 28th when the Bombers travel to Council Grove for the Council Grove High School Invitational Cross Country Meet.

Coach Ladd Braden