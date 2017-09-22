Wakefield Bomber Cross Country Results at Republic County High School Meet

Schools competing: Republic County, Beloit, St. John’s Beloit, Clifton-Clyde, Concordia, Marysville, Pike Valley, Riley County, Southern Cloud, Smith Center, Tescott, Clay Center, and Wakefield.

Place in order of finish for the Wakefield Bomber Varsity Boys:

1st Dalton Murray So.—————-11th Place overall 19:53

2nd Noah Ghent Sr.—————–38th Place overall 23:20

3rd Alec Vann Fr.—————–66th Place overall 28:29

4th Mason Rohrer Fr.—————–69th Place overall 29:32

Varsity Boy’s Team Standings:

1st Place Beloit-St. John’s 31 Points

2nd Place Clay Center 50 Points

3rd Place Beloit 67 Points

4th Place Republic County 82 Points

5th Place Marysville 98 Points

6th Place Southern Cloud 183 Points

Place in order of finish for the Lady Bombers.

1st Kelly Flickinger Fr.————–19th Place overall 26:14

2nd Dakota Swader So.————-33rd Place overall 28:34

3rd Mary Williams Sr.————-51st Place overall 33:12

Varsity Girl’s Team Standings:

1st Place Clay Center 33 Points

2nd Place Beloit 38 Points

3rd Place Concordia 73 Points

4th Place Southern Cloud 81 Points

5th Place Marysville 106 Points

The Wakefield Bombers next cross country meet will be Thursday September 28th when the Bombers travel to Council Grove for the Council Grove High School Invitational Cross Country Meet.

Coach Ladd Braden