2017 Fall Apple Day at Fort Riley

The sale of apple pies, commanding general mounted color guard, static military equipment displays and a major fish acquarium were just some of the activities during the Apple Day celebration at Fort Riley on Saturday.

A total of 1,544 apple pies were prepared for sale to the public during the event, with the proceeds going to support Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley activities. One of the Pie Queens for the event, Maggy Gray, said approximately 100 volunteers helped prepare the pies.

Speaking Saturday morning she stated traffic in the pie tent had been steady. “I can’t believe at 9:20 a.m. that the lines have gotten. We’ve already sold out of our whole baked pies. ” Frozen pies and pie by the slice remained for sale but by the end of the day those were expected to be gone. Gray stated, “It’s been really fun, a lot of hard work. There’s been moments that were very stressful, but overall I think I’m going to look back and this is going to be one of the most rewarding weeks of my life.”

Pie Queen Pamela Quichocho, said this has been an interesting experience. “It’s been a lot of fun. The best part for me has been the volunteers, and being part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Libby Custer’s recipe for apple pie, dating back to the 1860’s, was used to make the pies. She addressed the use of the proceeds Quichocho said, “It goes back to the community to the history of Fort Riley, to keeping it here, and keeping in the public eye.”

The Apple Day celebration is held every year.