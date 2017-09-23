Blues Music Filled the Heritage Park Friday and Saturday

The seventh annual Jammin in JC blues and barbecue festival wrapped up Saturday night with a good review by one of the coordinators of the event, Bob Cevera.

Unlike a year ago when rain spoiled the Saturday schedule, this year it was a little warm but dry for the festival. Cevera provided his overall assessment. “The talent, the music was fantastic. Crowds were down a little bit. I don’t know what the reason is, weather maybe a little bit, lot of things going on but the people who were here had a great time and loved it all.”

Cevera estimated the two day total this year in the four to five thousand range. He wants to see the festival return next year.

He noted he was happy to get The Delgado Brothers and Vince Johnson back for Jammin in JC this year. “They didn’t get to play last year, and I’ve been looking forward to hearing them both. But they both did a great job tonight.”