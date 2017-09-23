Jacob Pullen to Play for 76ers

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State All-American Jacob Pullen has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia 76ers. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A two-time All-American and the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer (2,132 points) during his four-year playing career (2007-11), Pullen has spent the last seven years playing professionally around the world, including Italy (2011-12, 2013, 2014, 2015), Israel (2012-13), Spain (2013-14), China (2014-15), Croatia (2015-16) and Russia (2016-17).

Pullen most recently played for BC Khimki of the VTB United League in Russia, where he averaged 10 points in 40 games during VTB and Eurocup play on better than 40 percent shooting. He averaged 10.3 points on 49.2 percent shooting with 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals during the 17-game Eurocup season.

The school’s first three-time team captain, Pullen earned All-American status twice during his distinguished playing career en route to leading the Wildcats to 95 wins and three NCAA Tournaments, including their first trip to the Elite Eight in 22 seasons with a school-record 29 wins as a junior in 2010.