The Jammin in JC blues and barbecue festival continues in downtown Junction City on Saturday.

The lineup includes KALO performing at 1 p.m. followed by Wayne Goins at 2:35 p.m. The barbecue contest results will be announced at 3:55, while the Hector Anchondo Band will perform at 4:25. VInce Johnson is scheduled at 6:15 Saturday evening followed by The Delgado Brothers at 8:05 p.m.

Food vendors are also set up in Heritage Park for the festival.