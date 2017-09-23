Kansas man, woman charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas couple is free on bond after being arrested Thursday for alleged animal cruelty.

On September 14, officers worked an animal welfare case and found a large number of new puppies in unsanitary living conditions and saw signs of neglect.

Darrell J. Francis, 62, and Delores Eileen Jenkins Francis, 55, both of Nickerson were booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility on 10 counts of animal cruelty.

During an investigation, a Reno County deputy responded to a home in Nickerson and discovered horrible living conditions and obvious animal abuse for the puppies. The animals transported to a vet in Lyons and later shipped by volunteers to Pawsitive Tails Rescue in Kansas City.

Deputy Chris Shields adopted one puppy and named it “Ammo.”

Two adult dogs were also neglected and reportedly had little food, water or shelter.