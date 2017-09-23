Police look for suspect in Kansas attempted-armed robbery

Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 4009 SW 21st Street in Topeka. reference a robbery in progress. Officers quickly arrived and learned that a white male, 6’ 160, dressed in all black and possibly a red under shirt, wearing white gloves, a black bandana, and having white soles on his black shoes, entered the store armed with a hand gun. The suspected pointed the gun at the manager and demanded to be taken to the office. At this point, the suspect fled out the back door. Shortly after, a nearby citizen reported a white male get into a white passenger car, possibly a Nissan. This car was driven by a black male and left the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Topeka police.