The Smokin Hills Win the Jammin in JC Barbecue Contest

( L-R ) Ken Dillon with Jammin in JC plus the grand champions in the barbecue contest Cheryl and Loren Hill.

An Overland Park couple, Loren and Cheryl Hill, captured the grand championship in the Jammin in JC barbecue contest Saturday.

For Cheryl HIll it was especially exciting to win. “I’m a little wowed, a little emotional.” She said she had been wanting to win this contest. “So it was a good win.” Cheryl grew up in Junction City and is a 1988 graduate of Junction City High School.

Loren Hill said. “Anytime you win a contest, the competition is so tough on the barbecue circuit these days. Anytime you get a win it’s a big accomplishment so I’m thrilled we got this victory.”

The Hill’s prepared four categories of barbecue including chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder and brisket. They received a perfect score for their brisket. Cheryl stated “We love it, we do it almost every weekend. This is our 32nd contest this year.” They received a cash prize, a guitar and banner as prizes for capturing the championship.

 