JCHS Cross Country Teams Compete at Rim Rock Farm Classic

The Junction City High School boys & girls cross country competed at the Rim Rock Farm Classic hosted by the University of Kansas on Saturday . One week after competing at a hot Hays Cross Country Meet the varsity teams responded well in similar hot weather conditions at Rim Rock Farm with the additional humidity at this meet.

The Junction City Girls team raced against 37 schools that featured 270 runners in the Crimson Division race. The Lady Jays finished 19th overall in the meet and placed 6th out 21 among Kansas schools in the 5K race.

Leading the way was senior Michelle Sanchez finishing with a strong kick at the end of the race to place third with a time of 19:53 . She was the first Kansan to cross the finish line.

Seniors Kailey Koomen and Briona Jensen had their best performance of the season finishing in a respectful 93rd and 96th place while improving their times to 22:32 and 22:33 . Rounding out the scoring was Leah Erving placing 118th with a time of 22:50 and Kaydra Baer placing 195th with a time of 23:29 .

The boys’ team had one of their best performances of the season. The Blue Jays finished 28th out of 46 schools with placing 16th out of 27 among Kansas teams in the Crimson Division race. This race featured 327 runners. The boys’ teams set three new personal records (PR) on the day. Sophomore Christian Carter was the first JCHS runner to finish the race improving his career time to 17:50 placing 48th. Then followed Juan Tovar finishing in 87th placing setting his new PR to 18:08. Joshua Nieves also set a PR with his 19:56 performance.

Isaiah Galicia was the third Blue Jay to come across the finish line came at 116th place finishing his race at 18:22 and freshman Alex Seelye finished in 211th place with his 19:20 run being the fourth JCHS runner to finish the race. Chase Bennett was the fifth Blue Jay across the finish line in 223rd with a 19:30 run and Dain Yale finished his varsity debut finishing with a time of 20:42 run.

The Junction City High School Cross Country will be hosting their cross country invitational this coming Saturday morning at Milford State Park. The meet will feature 13 schools.

Ryan Norton

Head Coach JCHS Cross Country