Kansas colleges, universities struggle with DACA repeal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland says it won’t allow federal immigration officials on campus without a court order.

Ben Schears, president of the college, said Wednesday he decided on that policy after some students who are in the country illegally expressed concern about their futures when President Donald Trump said he planned to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program allows young people who were brought without documentation to stay in the U.S.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Schears commented recently at a gathering of state college and university presidents.

Regents President and CEO Blake Flanders says leaders of the state’s higher education institutions are waiting for a long-term solution to the DACA controversy. He says the Regents don’t have a role because it’s a federal program.