KDOT requests comments on State Freight, State Rail Plans

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on the draft 2017 State Freight Plan and the draft 2017 State Rail Plan. These documents provide an overview of the multimodal freight transportation networks in Kansas, commodity flows, economic data and, additionally, information about passenger rail service in the state.

Federal guidelines require a public comment period of 30 days, which concludes on Oct. 20. The draft document for the State Freight Plan and Appendices may be viewed online at https://www.ksdot.org/burRail/Rail/default.asp. Select the draft State Freight Plan with Appendices link at the top of the page. The draft document for the State Rail Plan may be viewed online at https://www.ksdot.org/burRail/Rail/default.asp. Select the draft State Rail Plan and Appendices links at the top of the page.

To comment on either plan, comments may be submitted to John Maddox at John.Maddox@ks.gov