2 hospitalized after pickup hits a turkey in Riley Co.

RILEY COUNTY— A Reno County woman was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Monday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Desmon R. Knight, 36, Topeka, was northbound on K177 eight miles north of Interstate 70 and hit a turkey.

The vehicle then traveled left of center and hit a southbound 2016 Ford F150 driven by Erin D. Woods, 36, Nickerson.

Knight and Woods were transported to hospitals in Topeka. Knight was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.