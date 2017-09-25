‘Big Red One’ to Hold Deputy Commanding General Farewell

FORT RILEY, Kan. – The 1st Infantry Division will honor retiring Brig. Gen. William A. Turner, the division’s deputy commanding general for support, and welcome Col. Richard R. Coffman, the incoming deputy commanding officer for maneuver, with a Victory with Honors ceremony at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at the “Big Red One” headquarters building.

Turner joined the division command group in July 2016 and previously served with the Big Red One as commander of Battery B, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Division (Mechanized) Artillery, from December 1991 to August 1993 and as current operations officer for the 1st Inf. Div. Artillery from January to December 1991.

Coffman comes to the division from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, where he served as commander of the operations group. His education includes multiple bachelor’s degrees from Centre College, a Master of Business Administration from Embry Riddle University and a graduate fellowship at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.