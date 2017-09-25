K-State at Texas to Kick at 6 p.m. on FS1

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 7 game at Texas will kick off at 6 p.m., and be televised by FS1.

The Wildcats hold a 10-7 all-time mark against the Longhorns after last year’s 24-21 victory in Manhattan. The home team has won each of the last five games as K-State’s last win in Austin came in the form of a 17-13 victory in 2011.

Kansas State hosts Baylor on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m., contest that will be shown nationally on ESPN2. A K-State VIP Tailgate Package is offered for contest against the Bears in addition to scattered singles and standing-room only tickets.

The all-inclusive K-State VIP Tailgate Package is priced at $55 per ticket and includes a reserved seat to the game, pregame access to the South Goss Tailgate Terrace (starting two hours prior to kickoff) and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet along with soda, beer and wine up until kickoff.

Fans wishing to purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package can click here. Scattered singles are available for $35 and can be purchased by clicking here. Standing-room only tickets are on sale for $65 and are available by clicking here, while a $149 Wildcat 4 Pack is available by clicking here.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 7

Iowa State at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX

Texas Tech at Kansas 11 a.m. FS1

West Virginia at TCU 2:30 p.m. FS1

K-State at Texas 6 p.m. FS1