k-State to Host Baylor Saturday

Game 4

Baylor at rv/rv Kansas State

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Manhattan, Kan.

Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000)

Series: K-State Leads, 8-6

CATS OPEN BIG 12 PLAY AT HOME AGAINST BAYLOR

Using a bye week to bounce back from a tough loss at Vanderbilt on Sept. 16, Kansas State opens Big 12 play at home for just the fifth time in the 22-year history of the league this Saturday as Baylor comes calling to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest, which will kick at 2:30 p.m., will be shown nationally on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) and Rocky Boiman (field analyst) on the call.

The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on Sirius channel 132, XM Channel 199 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.

A LOOK AT K-STATE

Guided by College Football Hall of Famer Bill Snyder, who is in his 26th year at the helm, the Wildcats are looking to rebound from a 14-7 loss at Vanderbilt, a game in which the offense could only muster 277 yards and moved the ball into the red zone on just two occasions.

The offensive output was disappointing considering K-State scored 55 points in each of its first two games, hitting the 50-point mark twice in the first two games for just the third time in school history (1998, 2012).

Senior Jesse Ertz set a new single-game school record for passer rating (319.8) in the season opener and rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown at Vanderbilt.

Ertz carded his fourth-career 100-yard rushing game at VU, tying with Michael Bishop (1997-98) for third in school history among QBs, while he has 1,300 career rushing yards to sit 14 yards shy of tying Bishop for third place in school history in career rushing yards by signal callers.

Ertz leads five different Wildcats with at least one rushing touchdown this year, while four different receivers have carded at least five catches and scored one touchdown.

Despite the loss at Vanderbilt, the K-State defense held the Commodores to just 270 yards, including 65 rushing yards, a week after allowing only 168 yards to Charlotte.

K-State enters Big 12 play ranked seventh nationally in turnover margin (+5), 11th in scoring defense (13.3 points per game) and 20th in total defense (286.3).

The Wildcats are led by linebacker Trent Tanking, who is tied for 12th in the Big 12 with 21 tackles, while corner D.J. Reed has a team-best 2.0 TFLs and an interception.

Reed recorded a 96-yard return on the opening kickoff vs. UCA, a 62-yard punt return for a score and an interception to earn Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Kendall Adams answered the bell against Charlotte by becoming just the third Big 12 player ever to return an interception for a TD and a fumble for a score in the same game as he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES

K-State owns an 8-6 all-time record against Baylor after snapping a four-game losing streak to the Bears with a 42-21 victory in Waco last season.

The Cats are out to take down another Baylor streak as the Bears have won the last two meetings in Manhattan.

Kansas State’s last home victory over BU was a 36-35 triumph in 2011 when linebacker Arthur Brown picked off eventual Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and Anthony Cantele connected on a 31-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the game. BYE WEEK NOTES

left in the game. The Cats have had 29 previous mid-season bye weeks under head coach Bill Snyder and have turned the extra week of preparation into a 20-9 record the next week.

Since Snyder’s return in 2009, K-State is 9-5 when coming off a bye week during the season.

K-State was 2-0 last season coming off a break. The Wildcats defeated Florida Atlantic, 63-7, on Sept. 17 after being idle on Sept. 10, while last year’s victory at Baylor followed a bye the week prior. SNYDER IN SEPTEMBER

Fast starts have propelled the Wildcats to winning seasons under Bill Snyder. Since 1992 under Snyder, K-State is a combined 66-9 (.880) in September.

Of the losses, five came on the road, as the Cats are 51-3 (.944) in September home games during that stretch.

Since Snyder’s return to the sidelines in 2009, K-State is 24-6 (.800) in the month of September. CONFERENCE CALL

With the conference opening its 22nd season, Kansas State is one of just three Big 12 teams with 100 league wins as the Wildcats enter the 2017 conference slate with 105 Big 12 victories.

K-State is 10-11 overall in Big 12 openers since the conference’s formation in 1996 and will be out to win its seventh in the last 11 seasons. BIG 12 HOME OPENERS

The Cats, 9-9 in Big 12 openers under Bill Snyder, are opening Big 12 play at home for just the fifth time in the league’s 22-year history and the first since defeating Baylor in 2011.

K-State is 3-1 when opening Big 12 play at home, while the Wildcats are 13-8 in Big 12 home openers. THE HALL OF FAMER

The architect of the “greatest turnaround in the history of college football,” Bill Snyder was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Snyder is just the fourth person in the history of college football to be inducted as an active coach.

Snyder has compiled an amazing 204-106-1 (.658) record in 25-plus seasons at K-State as he is one of just six coaches to reach the 200-win mark and coach at only one school.

Holding 165 more victories than any other coach in K-State history, Snyder ranks first in the FBS in wins among coaches at their current schools and second in total wins among active coaches.

Additionally, Snyder has 118 conference wins to stand as one of four coaches with 100 Big 8/12 victories (Tom Osborne [153], Bob Stoops [117], Barry Switzer [100]).

TURNOVER TURNAROUND

A year after finishing minus-3 in the turnover battle, K-State tied for fourth in the nation with a plus-13 turnover margin in 2016.

It was the Wildcats’ best national finish in turnover margin since ranking third in 2012, while it marked an 84-spot jump from a tie for 88th from the 2015 season.

K-State enters this week ranked seventh nationally in turnover margin at plus-5.

The Wildcats have gained seven turnovers, including four fumbles to tie for 15th in the nation, while only committing two of their own.

DRAWING FIRST BLOOD

Since 1990, K-State is 162-31 (.839) when scoring first.

K-State finished the 2016 season with a 5-2 mark when scoring first and is 17-4 in that department over the last three-plus seasons.

Under Bill Snyder, K-State is 149-24 (.862) when scoring first, including a 2-0 mark this season.

QUICK OUT OF THE GATE

Kansas State started games on the right side of the scoreboard in 2016, outscoring opponents 95-54 in the opening 15 minutes.

That mark improved to 248-137 through the first half and 336-184 after three quarters.

Through two games in 2017, K-State has outscored opponents 83-30 in the first half, including a 52-6 margin in the second quarter alone.

LEADING AT THE HALF

K-State earned an 8-1 record in 2016 when taking a lead into the locker room with its only blemish being a loss at West Virginia.

Under Bill Snyder, the Wildcats are 174-10 (.947) when leading at halftime, including a 55-3 (.948) mark in Snyder’s second tenure, which began in 2009.

The Wildcats are 2-0 this season when leading at halftime and are riding an eight-game winning streak when leading at the break.

FILLING THE BILL

Attendance at K-State games has been at an all-time high over the last five years as K-State has recorded 35-straight sellouts.

K-State, which finished second in the nation in percentage of capacity filled in 2013, 2014 and 2015, finished the 2016 season ranked fourth at 103.84-percent.

Twenty-one of the largest 25 crowds in stadium history have come since 2013.

CATS TOPS IN NON-OFFENSIVE TDs

K-State is the nation’s best in non-offensive touchdowns over the last 18-plus seasons as it has 109 since 1999, including D.J. Reed’s punt return score in the 2017 season opener and two by Kendall Adams against Charlotte via a 30-yard interception return and a 46-yard fumble return.

K-State three defensive touchdowns is currently tied for eighth in the nation.

Since 1990, the Wildcats are 60-17 when scoring on special teams and 20-1 when scoring on special teams and defense, including an 18-0 mark under Bill Snyder.

The Cats have had at least five non-offensive touchdowns in five of the last six years and in 16 of the 18 seasons since 1999. NON-OFFENSIVE TD RECORDS

Under head coach Bill Snyder, K-State is 72-21 (.774) when scoring a non-offensive touchdown, while the Cats are 53-14 (.789) since 1999 in that department.

Since Snyder returned to the sideline in 2009, K-State is 28-7 (.800) in this same category.

OFFENSIVE NOTES

GROUND ATTACK

K-State leaned heavily on its running game throughout 2016, particularly during the second half of the year.

The Cats broke the school record in yards per carry (5.27) and ranked third in rushing yards per game (231.8).

K-State hit those marks due to rushing for at least 200 yards in nine games, including each of the final seven contests. The Wildcats also hit the 300-yard mark four times.

K-State’s four 300-yard games in 2016 were the most by the Wildcats since 2003, while they hit that mark three times in a four-game stretch for the first time since 2001 (vs. Kansas, Iowa State and Louisiana Tech).

After rushing for 304 yards against Charlotte and another 201 at Vanderbilt, the Wildcats have now reached the 200-yard rushing mark 10 times in the last 12 games.

It marks the most 200-yard rushing games in a 12-game stretch since also doing so in 10 contests between Oct. 26, 2002 (at Baylor) and Oct. 4, 2003 (at Texas).

K-State enters Big 12 play third in the conference and 23rd nationally in rushing offense.

AERIAL ASSAULT

While the Cats are known to have a powerful rushing attack, the 2017 squad will have some weapons through the air as the unit works to achieve balance.

In the 2017 opener, Jesse Ertz threw for a career-high 333 yards and tied the school record with four passing touchdowns against UCA.

His passer rating of 319.8 was a new school record and the highest in the nation in week one, while he also became the first player under Bill Snyder to throw three 50-plus yard touchdown passes in the same game. PROECTING THE FOOTBALL

• Kansas State tied for fifth in the country last season in turnovers lost (12), while the Wildcats only threw five interceptions to rank fifth in the country.

A year after tossing 13 picks, K-State’s minus-8 interception differential from 2015 to 2016 ranked third nationally among Power 5 teams behind Maryland (minus-21) and Nebraska (minus-12).

The Wildcats have only lost two turnovers this year, which is tied for sixth nationally entering play this week. LONG DRIVES

• In the era of quick-strike offenses in college football, K-State remains a team that likes to possess the ball.

Of K-State’s 64 scoring drives in 2016, 39 were seven plays or longer (60.9 percent), including 19 (29.7 percent) of 10-plus plays.

Nineteen scoring drives a year ago lasted at least five minutes with a 17-play, 8:32 drive at Oklahoma being the longest.

drive at Oklahoma being the longest. K-State had three scoring drives of 10 plays or more against Charlotte.

Contrary, in week one, K-State tallied three touchdown drives of three plays or less against UCA. CATS HIGH IN T.O.P.

• Kansas State ranked 20th nationally and tops in the Big 12 by averaging 32:35 in time of possession in 2016.

It was the third-straight season the Wildcats ranked in the top 25 and led the Big 12 in time of possession.

Over the previous five years entering 2017, K-State held the ball 74-percent of the time to rank third nationally behind Michigan State (79%) and Stanford (78%). RED ZONE EFFICIENCY

• K-State has been one of the best red zone teams over the past few years as the Wildcats are the only team to finish in the top-15 nationally in red zone offense in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Cats finished the 2016 campaign 10th in the nation and second in the Big 12 by converting on 91.9-percent (57-of-62) of red zone trips.

Since the beginning of 2014, K-State has converted on 176-of-191 red zone attempts (.921) with 129 touchdowns. Included in that stretch was a nation-leading scoring streak of 56-straight trips that was snapped in 2016.

In their last 55 wins since 2011, the Cats are 252-for-276 (.913) in red zone chances with 187 touchdowns, while four of their non-scoring trips have come via kneel downs to close out victories. DUAL-THREAT QUARTERBACK

• Jesse Ertz was the true definition of a dual-threat quarterback in 2016 as he threw for 1,755 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 1,012 yards and 12 scores.

The Mediapolis, Iowa, native was one of three quarterbacks in school history to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 1,500 yards, while he was one of only four in the nation to accomplish the feat in 2016, joining Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Quinton Flowers (USF) and Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State). IN ELITE COMPANY

• Quarterback Jesse Ertz is one of four quarterbacks in school history to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career, joining Michael Bishop (1997-98), Ell Roberson (2000-03) and Collin Klein (2009-12).

Ertz, who has 1,300 career rushing yards, ranks fourth in school history among quarterbacks and is only 14 yards shy of tying Bishop for third. He is also tied for third in career 100-yard rushing games by quarterbacks behind Klein (10) and Roberson (8).

Ertz ranks third in school history among all players in career rushing yards per attempt at 5.53, only trailing running backs Darren Sproles (6.11; 2001-04) and James Johnson (5.55; 2006-07). AIRING IT OUT

• Although he used his feet for a majority of 2016, Jesse Ertz is out to prove that he can sling it around the field in 2017.

In the season opener against UCA, Ertz broke the school record for single-game passing efficiency at 319.8, bettering the previous mark of 300.9 by Allen Webb against North Texas in 2005.

Ertz also tied the single-game school record for passing touchdowns with four, while his 333 yards were the most by a Wildcat in a season opener in school history.

The Mediapolis, Iowa, native is 16th in school history in career passing yards and only 164 away from ranking 14th.

Additionally, Ertz is tied for 10th in K-State history in career passing efficiency (126.33), while he ranks fourth in school history with a 59.14 completion percentage (minimum 300 attempts).

Ertz enters play this week ranked fourth nationally in pass yards per completion (16.31). LOADED BACKFIELD

• Although there are only four career starts among the K-State running backs, the Wildcats have a pair of players who can shoulder the load in the backfield in junior Justin Silmon and sophomore Alex Barnes.

Thanks to their play late in 2016, both were named to the 2017 Doak Walker Award watch list as K-State was one of only six teams in the nation with multiple honorees.

Silmon, who saw his first action of the season at Vanderbilt, has 860 career rushing yards as he is closing in on becoming the 29th player in school history with 1,000 career rushing yards.

Add in Dalvin Warmack, who rushed for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first two games, and two redshirt freshmen in Tyler Burns and Mike McCoy – the latter who scored a touchdown against Charlotte – the Wildcats have one of their deepest backfields in recent history. ROOKIE BREAKOUT

• Alex Barnes had one of the best seasons by a freshman running back in school history last season.

Barnes rushed for 442 yards on 56 attempts and six scores, ranking second in school history in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns among freshmen.

Barnes’ 7.9-yard per carry average led the Big 12 among players with at least 50 attempts, while he was the only player in the league with at least 50 attempts to not have a negative rush.

Additionally, he was tops among returning Big 12 running backs in 2017 by averaging 3.86 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. PRINGLE PICKS UP TEMPO

• In addition to the running backs, wide receiver Byron Pringle was also key down the stretch in 2016, and he has begun to carry over his play to start the 2017 season.

The Tampa, Florida, product ended 2016 with consecutive 100-yard games, going for 126 yards with an 83-yard touchdown at TCU before carding 107 yards with a 79-yard touchdown in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M.

Pringle, who came to K-State from Butler CC, had 121 yards, including a 55-yard score, against Central Arkansas for his third-straight 100-yard game.

His three-straight games topping 100 yards tied for the third-longest streak in school history and was the longest by a Wildcat since Tyler Lockett ended his career in 2014 with five-straight such games.

Additionally, Pringle and sophomore Isaiah Harris (118 yards) teamed up for the 14th double 100-yard receiving game in school history against UCA.

Pringle enters the Baylor game with 777 career receiving yards, 233 yards shy of becoming the school’s 31st 1,000-yard career receiver. Dominique Heath is only two yards behind Pringle at 775 yards. DIMEL DOES IT ALL

• Although he plays fullback, Winston Dimel has turned into an offensive threat for the Wildcats.

Dimel has 19 career rushing touchdowns, just four shy of entering K-State’s top-10 list. Additionally, he has 21 touchdowns overall in his career to sit five away from the top-10 in that category.

The Manhattan product has also averaged 20.9 yards on his 16 career receptions, the fourth-highest mark in school history among players with 16 or more catches. DEFENSIVE NOTES

STOUT SCORING DEFENSE

• Kansas State enters Big 12 play by allowing only 13.3 points per game, which is tops in the Big 12 and ranks 11th in the nation.

The Wildcats have held each of their first three opponents under 20 points, marking the first time they have accomplished the feat in 15 years and just the sixth time since 1990.

and just the sixth time since 1990. The other five times the Wildcats allowed 20 or less points in each of the first three games were 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000 and 2002. LIMITING THE PASSING GAME

• The Wildcats enter Big 12 play leading the conference and ranking 16th nationally in passing defense, allowing only 153.7 yards per game through the air.

Additionally, K-State is tops in the league in pass efficiency defense (108.8).

Kansas State surrendered only 58 passing yards against Charlotte, the fewest since Nebraska could only muster 39 yards on Nov. 18, 2000. TOUGH AGAINST THE RUN

• Kansas State was stout in rushing defense in 2016, ranking 11th nationally and leading the Big 12 by allowing only 115.0 yards per game.

The Wildcats finished in the top 15 in the country in run defense for the first time since 2002. That year, K-State was second by allowing 69.5 yards per game.

K-State limited opponents to less than 125 yards on eight occasions last year, including five times in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats have surrendered less than 125 rushing yards in each of the last two games, including 65 yards to a Vanderbilt team that was averaging 122.5 rushing yards per game entering the contest. PICKING THEM APART

• After recording only five interceptions in 2015, K-State reversed the trend last year with a Big 12-leading 16 picks, a mark that tied for 14th in the nation.

K-State’s plus-11 up-tick in interceptions from 2015 to 2016 was the highest turnaround among Power 5 teams.

The Wildcats, who have notched at least one interception in 30 of the last 41 games, made the turnaround despite starting three sophomores in the secondary for a majority of last season.

Additionally, 11 of K-State’s 16 picks in 2016 came from defensive backs after only one in 2015.

Among the 16 picks last year, three were returned for touchdowns, including pick-sixes from current Wildcats D.J. Reed (TTU) and Duke Shelley (OSU).

The three interception-return touchdowns by the Wildcats led the Big 12 and tied for 10th nationally.

Reed picked up where he left off a year ago by snagging the team’s first interception of 2017 against UCA, while Kendall Adams added a pick-six against Charlotte. LBs STEPPING UP

• Although it is a group that is deep with playmakers that have shined on special teams in their careers, K-State did not return any starts at linebacker in 2016.

The Wildcats were one of three teams in the nation – but the only one from a Power 5 school – to not return a single start at linebacker this year. The next closest among Power 5 schools was Florida, which returned 12 total starts.

Although lacking experience, the linebackers have risen to the occasion as Trent Tanking leads the Wildcats and is tied for 12th in the Big 12 with 21 tackles, while Jayd Kirby is second on the team with 18 stops.

Tanking, a team captain and former in-state walk-on, entered the year with the most experience as he ended the 2016 regular season with five tackles at TCU, a game that also included an interception on the final play of the game. REED READY FOR MORE

• Defensive back D.J. Reed was solid in his first year playing Division I football as the community-college transfer picked up Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors from the league’s coaches in addition to First Team All-Big 12 accolades.

The Bakersfield, California, product tied for first in the Big 12 and fourth nationally with 19 passes defended.

Totaling three interceptions and 16 breakups, Reed tied for fifth in school history in single-season passes defended and became the first player to enter the list since current Minnesota Viking Terence Newman also had 19 in 2002.

Thanks to his solid opening campaign, Reed entered the 2017 season on the watch lists for the Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe awards. ALL-AROUND PLAYER

• D.J. Reed had one of the best all-around games in recent K-State history against Central Arkansas, totaling 181 return yards and recording his fourth-career interception.

Reed returned the opening kickoff 96 yards to set up K-State’s first touchdown, while he took the first punt-return attempt of his career 62 yards for a score and picked off a pass on the ensuing Bear possession.

He became the first Wildcat to take his first-career punt-return attempt for a score since Thomas Randolph did so against New Mexico State in 1993.

Additionally, he was the first K-State player with a punt-return touchdown (non-blocked) and an interception in the same game since Terence Newman against Missouri in 2002. ADAMS WITH A RARE FEAT

• Safety Kendall Adams recorded a 30-yard interception return touchdown and a 46-yard fumble return touchdown against Charlotte, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by a Wildcat in nearly 18 years.

Adams was the first K-State player with touchdowns of both varieties in the same game since Dyshod Carter did so against Missouri in 1999.

Additionally, he is just the third player in Big 12 history to accomplish the feat, joining Carter and Texas Tech’s Paul McClendon, who did so against North Texas in 2001.

For his effort against the 49ers, Adams picked up Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

SCORING IN THE THIRD PHASE

• Kansas State has been far and away the best team among FBS programs over the last decade when it comes to scoring via a kickoff or punt return, and thus ranked as the top collective special teams unit in the nation entering the 2017 season according to Phil Steele.

• The Wildcats have a combined 43 kickoff- and punt-return touchdowns since 2005, 15 more than any other FBS school over the last 12-plus seasons.

DEFENSE IN THE THIRD PHASE

• On the flip side, K-State has been just as consistent in terms of kickoff and punt coverage as the Cats have not allowed a kickoff-return touchdown in the last 53 games (LAST: vs. Louisiana, 9/7/13) or a punt-return score in 40 games (LAST: at Iowa State, 9/6/14).

• Kansas State finished the 2016 season in the top 25 nationally in both punt-return defense (17th; 4.14) and kickoff-return defense (23rd; 18.4).

• The Wildcats have yet to yield a punt-return attempt this season as they are one of 14 teams nationally to not allow a punt-return yard or surrender negative punt-return yardage.

KICKOFF-RETURN STREAKS

• Kansas State is currently riding a pair of streaks in terms of kickoff returns as the Wildcats have returned a kick for a touchdown in each of the last 12 seasons – the longest streak in the nation by five years.

• Byron Pringle extended the streak in 2016 when he returned a kickoff to paydirt 99 yards against Texas Tech.

• Since head coach Bill Snyder’s return in 2009, K-State has returned 17 kickoffs for touchdowns as opposed to only four in his first tenure, which lasted 17 years.

• For his effort last season, Pringle earned First Team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner, marking the 11th-straight year a Wildcat returner has earned all-conference accolades. Additionally, a K-State kick returner has earned first team honors six times in the last eight years.

RETURNERS RANK HIGH

• K-State returners have routinely enjoyed success under head coach Bill Snyder, and 2016 was no different as both Byron Pringle and Dominique Heath ranked highly in the nation in the return categories.

• Pringle ranked seventh nationally with a 28.7-yard kickoff-return average en route to First Team All-Big 12 honors.

• Heath, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 returner, finished the year tied for seventh nationally in punt-return scores.

• D.J. Reed is making his case for being the next great K-State returner as he raced 96 yards on the season-opening kickoff against UCA before going 62 yards for a score on a punt return later in the contest as he was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

• Reed enters this week ranked fifth in the nation by averaging 21.8 yards per punt return.

McCRANE MAKES KICKS

• K-State is fortunate to have a veteran senior place kicker in Matthew McCrane, who is looking to end his career on a high note.

• McCrane current ranks first in school history and seventh nationally by making 87.0-percent (40-of-46) of his career field goals.

•The two-time All-Big 12 place kicker also ranks first in school history in career field-goal percentage (99.0-percent) and in K-State’s top-10 in career field goals made (2nd; 40), extra points made (6th; 99), extra points attempted (7th; 100) and field goals attempted (8th; 46).

• McCrane also entered K-State’s top-10 list for career points scored this year, a mark that stands at 219 to rank eighth.

WALSH A DEPENDABLE PUNTER

• Just as important as a veteran place kicker, the Wildcats also have an experienced punter in Nick Walsh.

• A 2015 All-Big 12 punter and two-time member of the Ray Guy Award watch list, Walsh has booted to a career 41.60-yard average to rank sixth in K-State history, while he is also sixth in career attempts (168) and seventh in yards (6,989).

————

RYAN LACKEY

