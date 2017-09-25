Optimist Club Fundraiser

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club will have a fundraiser to support youth activities at Ike’s Place Restaurant Grill & Bar at 416 Goldenbelt Boulevard this Saturday. Club Secretary Ferrell Miller said the hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ten percent of food purchases made during those hours will go to the Optimist Club. Donations will also be welcome.

Some of the youth activities the Optimist’s support include Big Brothers / Big Sisters, Geary County Historical Society “Hands on History” program, Junction City Community Band, Boy and Girls Scouts, JCHS Band, JROTC, JC Singers, I.C.A.R.E, JC Little Theater, Shop with a Cop and others.

More than $4,000 were distributed to local youth organizations last year.