RCPD DUI Saturation Patrol Results

Riley County police conducted a DUI Saturation Patrol Friday night.

The RCPD reported that five officers from the Riley County Police Department were assigned to the patrol. They stopped 38 motorists. Of those, six drivers were evaluated for DUI resulting in three drivers being arrested for DUI. One of the DUI arrests also resulted in an arrest for attempting to flee and elude and transporting an open container of alcohol. One other driver was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended.

KDOT provided the funding for the additional enforcement. The latest patrol was the seventh in a series of seven DUI Saturation Patrols.