Say Yes to JCHS Campaign Kick-Off

Front of current JCHS building.

The Say Yes to JCHS Campaign Kick-Off party is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. There will be guest speakers and a Blue Jay Meet and Greet.

The aim of the event is to involve more community members in the upcoming JCHS bond election set for November 7th. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from city leaders, current students and others as they share the impact a “Yes” vote will have on the current and future students and on the community.

If voters says yes to the bond issue then USD 475 is eligible to obtain funding for 47% of the project from the State of Kansas. The remainder of the funding would come from federal heavily impacted military aid. Officials have made it clear there will be no increase in the local property tax levy.

  • taxed2death

    Hell no we DO NOT need a new high school. Fix what you have and quit you’re complaining USD 475. Do you think that more students are going to magically appear ? Look at the stats. We don’t have any decent places to shop or eating establishments. When the city and county gets off of there 4 point contacts and gets business going and places to shop and eat AND get the overbearing taxes under control then let’s talk a new high school. JUST SAYIN !!!!

    • JC Resident

      RIGHT ON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!