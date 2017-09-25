Sheriff’s Department Reports Three Non-injury Accidents

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department worked three non-injury accidents over the weekend.

In one case Deputies responded Saturday morning to the 9000 block of Old Highway 77 for a single vehicle accident. Anibal Araujo, Fort Riley, was westbound on Vinton School Road when he failed to stop for a posted stop sign and ran his 2017 Honda Accord off the roadway.

In the second case, Deputies responded to K-177 mile marker 82 Saturday afternoon for a hit and run accident. Autumn Caychedo, Manhattan,was northbound on K-177 in her 2012 Honda Odyssey when a blue truck crossed the center line traveling southbound, struck her vehicle and fled the scene.

In the third case Deputies responded Sunday morning to US 77 mile marker 159 for a single vehicle accident. Ricky Kreiter, Junction City, was southbound on US 77 in his Nissan Altima when the vehicle struck a deer.

No injuries were reported to any of the drivers in the accidents.