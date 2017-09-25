United Way Business Blitz Week October 9th – 13th

The annual Business Blitz for the Junction City / Geary County United Way fundraising campaign is October 9th through the 13th. United Way board members and community volunteers will be contacting local businesses to pick up contributions toward the $140,000 campaign goal.

Local businesses will be asked to make a donation or pledge and challenge other businesses to also contribute to United Way. During the week 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC will be reporting daily updates recognizing pledges or donations from those community minded businesses.

United Way contributions will help fund specific programs within 14 agencies in the Junction City – Geary County area in 2018. Those agencies include the Armed Services YMCA, Big Brothers / Big Sisters, CASA of the 8th Judicial District, the Crisis Center, Delivering Change, Geary County Food Pantry, Girl Scouts, Housing & Credit Counseling, JC Family YMCA, Kansas Legal Services, the Open Door, the JC Pacesetters ( local Special Olympics team ), Salvation Army and Sunflower Bridge Child Exchange & Visitation Center.

To support the work of United Way, contributions may be sent to United Way P.O. Box 567, Junction City, KS 66441.