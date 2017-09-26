2 Kansas men jailed on felony theft, drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest.

Just after 3a.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies were able to follow two men allegedly involved in a burglary to a vehicle in the city of Hoyt. Just outside of Mayetta deputies arrested John Bradley Hudson 42, and Jason Michael McClane, 43, both of Hoyt were for burglary and felony theft from the vehicle.

In addition, both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Deputies impounded a passenger car and a semi-tractor that were believed to be involved in the incident. Bond on both men was set at $7,500.00. Hudson has previous conviction for drugs and forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.