Accident Results in Minor Injuries

Junction City Police have reported that at 4:51 p.m. Monday members of the Junction City Police and Fire Departments were sent to the intersection of 5th and Eisenhower for an injury accident involving a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Upon arrival a female member of the Junction City High School cross country team was located with minor injuries. She was transported to Geary Community Hospital where she was treated and released.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for Failure to Yield to Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.