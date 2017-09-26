County Returns Conditional Use Permit Request Back to MPC

The Geary County Commission has returned a conditional use permit request for a vehicle dealership license to the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Darren Alexander wants a permit to establish a vehicle dealership license on property zoned suburban residential at 7302 East Lyons Creek Road. He wants to put a small number of vehicles there.

County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett explained the Planning Board had voted 2-2 on this issue and passed it on to the governing body. “There is some opposition with the residents and neighbors surrounding that area. We’ve reviewed it, we’ve looked at the circumstances, we’ve received some direct response to the commission in opposition to that. We’ve sent it back to the MPC for review and there have been some new appointments to the MPC.”

The first time they considered this request there was not a full slate members present for the MPC board meeting.